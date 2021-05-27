KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Rain and storms possible for the next several days

Another rounds of showers and storms is heading our way over the next few hours that could bring with it large hail, strong straight-line winds and even an isolated tornado or two.

Tonight: Quiet weather persists as most of the storms will die down before midnight. Lows temps are staying in the 60s. Winds will remain a little breezy with skies expected to clear at times across the Big Country.

Friday: Bigger rain chances are settling in for the day. We could begin to see rain around lunchtime and last through the entire afternoon/evening hours and even into the overnight hours tomorrow night. Some of these storms could reach severe status with large hail and strong winds. High temps will be a bit cooler, settling in around the 80 degree mark.