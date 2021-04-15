KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Rain chances ending, sun comes out to play this weekend

Beautiful and cool weather is on the way as we move into the weekend as we leave behind the rain chances, at least for a while.

Tonight: Mild temps will move in again as low temps drops into the 50s. Expect more isolated to scattered showers and some storms but likely not severe-levels. Winds will stay fairly relaxed at less than 20 mph all night.

Friday: It’ll likely be a tale of morning and afternoon! We’ll start out the day with some isolated/scattered showers and storms across parts of the Big Country that will then be followed by some areas of slight clearing with on and off drizzle throughout the afternoon/evening hours. A cold front is expected around dinner time that will cool us off from a warm Friday of around the mid 70s to the upper 50s by Saturday.

Future Weather Discussion: As rain chances end tomorrow night/Saturday morning early we’re looking ahead to a beautiful and cool weekend on the way. That cold front tomorrow evening will knock us down from the mid 70s Friday to as cool as the mid 50s on Saturday. Skies will also begin to clear as we push ahead into the weekend and next week.