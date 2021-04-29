KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Rain chances stick around for a couple more days

As we push into the final day of April tomorrow, the Sun won’t really be out to greet everyone. More rain chances and cloud cover will make it a mostly cloudy to overcast day across the Big Country.

Tonight: Light to moderate showers and even a storm or two will persist throughout the night. Cloud cover isn’t going anywhere fast with wind remaining breezy all night at around 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Where you live in the Big Country will really determine how your day goes. Our northern counties will likely see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Our southern and central counties are going to have a more overcast and wet day. High temperatures will stay cool in the 60s all afternoon.

Future Weather Discussion: More widespread showers and a handful of storms will move through the area on Saturday. While we aren’t anticipating severe weather, some storms could cause some rumbles of thunder and lightning and produce some heavier rain at times. Winds are going to relax by the weekend which will set us up for a beautiful Sunday and start to the first week of May next week.