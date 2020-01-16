KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Rain persists, up and down temps are sticking around!

We’re not out of the woods yet in terms of stable weather by any means! Another cold front will knock us down again for the weekend and next week after a brief temperature rebound tomorrow!

Tonight: As we move into the overnight hours tonight, rain chances will stick around for most of the Big Country. Temperatures are actually going to warm up overnight as our cold front from last night moves back into the Big Country and allows at least the southern and some central counties to warm up. I’m expecting a split of mid 30s for our northern counties all the way up to the low 50s for out southern counties tonight.

Friday: I’m expecting another wet start to your Friday, with more rain chances throughout the rest of the day so grab that umbrella in the morning on your way out the door! Afternoon temps will vary, mostly in the mid 50s depending on where that cold front backs up into the Big Country. Skies will stay cloudy until our next cold front comes through tonight and sweeps out the rain chances and cloud cover.

Future Weather Discussion: While temperatures improve a bit on Friday, that second cold front Friday night will drop us down into the low to mid 50s not just for the weekend but also most/all of next week as well. Rain is also ending by Friday evening and we’re going to be hard-pressed to get any more rain out of the next seven days. Winds are going to vary day-to-day but for at least the next couple of days they’ll stay below 20 to 25 mph.