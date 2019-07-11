KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Slightly cooler for the weekend!

After a couple of scorching hot and humid days, we’re finally seeing the effects of a weak cold front from earlier today.

Tonight: Low temperatures will bottom out in low 70s for most of the Big Country. Winds are staying out of the northeast around 5 to 15 mph, ushering in some slightly cooler and drier air.

Friday: Another slightly cooler day is heading our way with high temps in the afternoon reaching the lower to mid 90s. Dewpoints will drop quite a bit, giving us an actually pretty pleasant day overall. Winds are staying out of the north, continuing to lower the dewpoints even more.

Future Weather Discussion: We’ve got a quiet forecast for the next week. Slightly cooler than normal temps will last through the weekend but as we move into the middle parts of July next week our temps will likely spike back into the triple digits.

Hurricane Discussion: We now have Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf of Mexico. This is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm and stay just below Hurricane levels before it makes landfall in Louisiana on Saturday. No direct impacts from this storm are expected to be felt in the Big Country aside from maybe a shower or two thrown our way Sunday afternoon.