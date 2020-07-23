KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Slim rain chances ahead as a seasonal weekend approaches

After a relatively wet week so far, at least for July standards, we’re unfortunately looking ahead to a drier and warmer forecast as we move into the final week or so of July.

Tonight: Mild and somewhat cool until the sun rises tomorrow morning, low temps will drop down into the low to mid 70s. Humidity shouldn’t be quite as bad as it was this morning and last night but we are still anticipating a fairly humid night overall.

Friday: High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s again. I’m not taking rain chances completely out of the forecast for the end of the week but I am lowering it to just a handful of isolated showers in the afternoon hours primarily for parts of the Big Country. Winds will pick back up to around 10 to 20 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: South and Central Texas will likely be impacted by what will be Tropical Storm Hanna as we move ahead into the weekend. Unfortunately for us, this systems track has moved too far south to bring us any appreciable rain chances, and instead is going to hopefully bring maybe a few clouds and, if we’re lucky, a couple of showers over the weekend as well.