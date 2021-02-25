KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Storms possible tonight, warmer weather this weekend!

Our first storms for some of the Big Country are going to be possible later tonight. Not everyone will see rain, and only a few will see actual storms with thunder and lightning.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms is sticking around for primarily the Eastern and Southern parts of the Big Country. Light showers and persistent sprinkles will be possible for most of the area as well. Low temps tonight could get down close to freezing in the mid 30s but most of us will remain above 32°.

Friday: A gorgeous day is expected! Skies will start cloudy for most but clear up to mostly sunny by the afternoon. High temps will reach up back around 60° for most of the area with winds staying calm all day.

Future Weather Discussion: After this round of showers and storms overnight we’ll clear up and warm up at least for your Friday and parts of Saturday. Another cold front will introduce more rain and storm potential Sunday and Monday along with more cool weather to kick off the month of March on Monday.