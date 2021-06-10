KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: The heat keeps on coming

While there is some slight relief in temperatures as we move into next week and even this weekend, we’ve still got some scorching hot afternoons and high humidity heading our way as well.

Tonight: Warm and humid as low temps stay in the 70s. Winds will relax for the night down to around 10 to 15 mph with skies staying fairly clear overall.

Friday: Potentially one of the hottest days, if not THE hottest day of the year so far. High temps are expected to reach up into the mid to upper 90s and even lower 100s. Winds are expected to remain a little breezy at around 20 to 25 mph at times with plenty of sunshine to cook the Big Country in the afternoon.