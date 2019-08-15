KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Triple digits are BACK!

I know, I know! That’s not what you want to hear heading into the weekend! But, that’s what we’re getting and we have to be ready for more extreme heat!

Tonight: Very mild overnight lows in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will stay relaxed around 5 to 15 mph with mostly clear to clear skies.

Friday: Afternoon temperatures are going to reach back into the triple digits anywhere from 101°-105°. Winds will stay light, so make sure you’ve got some way to cool down if you’re going to be out!

Future Weather Discussion: Hot weather isn’t slowing down anytime soon. High pressure will continue to influence the Big Country over the weekend and into early next week as temperatures will continue to climb further into the low to mid 100s. Wind won’t ramp up much and rain chances will stay fairly low/non-existent barring the isolated sprinkle/shower or two we see.