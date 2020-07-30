KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Unsettled rain pattern moving in next week

We’re anticipating a handful of showers and storms in the northern/western half of the Big Country later this evening, with a few showers and storms lingering/possible overnight tonight as well.

Tonight: A few more stray showers and storms are going to be possible heading into the evening and overnight hours tonight, mostly for our northern and western counties. Low temps will bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday: We’re capping off July with some gorgeous weather across the Big Country. High temps will stay in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s throughout the afternoon hours. Winds will stay a little breezy, out of the north, around 10 to 20 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: We’ve got a quiet weekend ahead as we kick off the month of August. Temperatures for the next seven days are staying fairly seasonal in the low to mid 90s and maybe even cooler than that at times. Next week is looking rather unsettled, with daily light to moderate rain chances expected for almost the entire week.