KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Warming on up after today!

As we head into the final day of January and kick off February this weekend we’re in for a real treat! Temperatures are on a warming trend for the next few days until our next cold front.

Tonight: Another cold night for the Big Country as temperatures dip down into the low 30s mostly. Clear skies and calm winds are going to allow some to dip into the upper 20s potentially. Make sure you’re ready for another light freeze tonight!

Friday: Considering how much of a rollercoaster this week has been, it’s going to be really nice to cap it off with a beautiful and seasonal Friday. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 50s mostly which is just a few degrees shy of average. Winds are going to pick up a bit to around 10 to 20 mph but I’m generally expecting a quiet day overall. Skies should remain fairly sunny but I am expecting some cloud cover throughout the day.

Future Weather Discussion: February is looking like it’s going to kick off absolutely beautifully for the Big Country. 60s and 70s through Monday and not too windy either! After that though, most of next week is looking to be an almost copy-cat of this week. A cold front Tuesday is going to knock temps down into the 40s again with light rain chances by middle of next week as well.