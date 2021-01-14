KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Winds stay gusty after a cold front passes through the area

After a very gusty Thursday, with winds reaching nearly 40 mph at times, we’re in store for a pretty similar Friday ahead.

Tonight: We’ve got another cold night ahead for the entire area. Low temps will drop down into the near freezing range for most of the area as winds calm down and skies stay clear all night. A cold front is expected to sweep through the area moving into the late overnight and early morning hours tomorrow.

Friday: Another similar day to today as strong gusty winds move in behind the cold front with winds reaching as high as 30 to 35 mph at times. High temperatures will be slightly lower than Thursdays as they top out in the low to mid 50s thanks to that cold front and strong northerly winds. Skies are expected to remain mostly sunny with just a few clouds around.

Future Weather Discussion: A series of cold fronts will push through the area over the next 5 to 7 days. Our first comes through later tonight and tomorrow morning that will introduce strong winds again Friday and swap them from the south to the north. After that, another one over the weekend will pass through but the winds won’t ramp up quite as high and the third is expected early next week that will be a little stronger in terms of temperature drops and maybe even introduce some rain chances to the area.