KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Windy day ahead as temperatures climb

Several storms pushed through the southeastern portions of the Big Country last night and brought heavy rain, some strong winds and even some large hail for a select few. Moving ahead, rain and storm chances die down as strong winds and warm temperatures settle in at least until our next cold front on Sunday.

Tonight: Mild temps persist as most of the Big Country settles into the lower 50s. Winds remain calm at around 5 to 15 mph all night with clear skies persisting.

Friday: A gorgeous sunny day is heading our way! High temps are climbing up to around 80 degrees for most of the area with winds gusting as 30 to 35 mph at times. Don’t expect much/if any cloud cover all day.

Future Weather Discussion: As we settle into a brief sunny and warm period for the next couple of days, all you’re going to have to worry about is a bit of wind tomorrow. We *could* see a light shower or two Saturday afternoon but it’s a slim to none chance for that. After that, a cold front is on the way by Sunday that will introduce slightly better rain chances across the area for both Sunday and Monday.