KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: A few more showers, lots more sunshine ahead

Pushing ahead into the middle of May now and we’re still seeing cooler temperatures overall for the next 5 to 7 days. We’re also keeping some rain chances heading into the overnight hours and Wednesday at times.

Tonight: Cool temps will settle across the Big Country as we make it down into the 40s. Winds relax slightly to around 5 to 15 mph out of the north with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. We could see some fog or light mist/drizzle continue into the overnight hours.

Wednesday: Another cool and fairly cloudy day ahead. High temps will remain in the 60s and maybe some lower 70s. Isolated light showers are possible throughout the day but storms will be few and far in between.

Future Weather Discussion: Pleasant and warmer weather is heading our way after some unseasonably cool days for the area. Rain chances dry up after tomorrow for the next few days, with skies clearing and high temps climbing back closer to the 80s by the weekend. We are throwing in more rain chances by Sunday and Monday of next week as a dry line floats around to our west. This could lead to more chances of severe weather at times.