KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Calm and quiet week ahead with a busy tropics stirring up!

While the Big Country is experiencing cooler than seasonal temperatures and a very wet September, the tropics and alive and kicking as well. Hurricane Sally will make landfall over the next 24-36 hours as of this post creating widespread flooding across the Southeast.

Tonight: Another cool and Fall-like night precedes us. Low temps will hover around the 60 degree mark with a light breeze around 5 to 15 mph. Expect some clouds throughout the night.

Wednesday: Similar to today, high temps are expected to peak around the low to mid 80s. We should see a bit more blue sky and sunshine but expect clouds as well. We are expecting similar rain chances to today with a few light sprinkles/showers throughout the day possible for parts of the Big Country.

Future Weather Discussion: As we move into the second half of September get ready for more active tropical weather. These won’t necessarily impact the Big Country, but September is historically the peak of hurricane season. As for the Big Country we’re gearing up for very consistent weather day-to-day and comfortable weather for the foreseeable future.