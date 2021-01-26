KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Cold front tonight will bring a chill for the next couple of days

KTAB Your Weather Authority
We had another gorgeous day across the Big Country! High temps reached into the low to mid 60s and winds were a little gusty throughout the afternoon hours.

Tonight: Another cold night again as we move ahead into the middle of the week tonight. Low temps will bottom out in the low to mid 30s again with a light freeze possible across parts of the Big Country. The cold front tonight will keep winds a little breezy at around 10 to 20 mph and could also bring some light cloud cover at times.

Wednesday: High temperatures will be significantly cooler than Tuesday thanks to the overnight cold front. High temps will top out in the mid to upper 40s with a strong breeze of the northwest at around 10 to 20 mph all day.

Future Weather Discussion: We’re still remaining fairly calm in the extended forecast. High temperatures, after a brief stint in the 40s and 50 Wednesday and Thursday, will return back to the low to mid 60s for the end of the week and weekend ahead.

