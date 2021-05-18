KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Daily rain chances are sticking around

KTAB Your Weather Authority
After a very stormy and noisy night of storms across the Big Country last night we had a much quieter and sunny afternoon today!

Tonight: Mild temps in the 60s with partly cloudy skies remaining. Winds will stay on the calmer side at around 10 to 20 mph all night.

Wednesday: More showers and storms are expected as we push into afternoon and evening hours. We could see a severe storm or two but I am not anticipating widespread severe weather like we saw Sunday and Monday. High temps will top out in the 70s and lower 80s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies expected.

