KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Dangerous heat and isolated showers stick around

After a scorching hot day for the Big Country, all we want is a little bit of relief! Unfortunately, we’ve got another almost equally hot day in store tomorrow.

Tonight: Another warm and humid night will stick around (pun intended) for the Big Country again, with overnight lows expected to stay in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will stay pretty calm, staying out of the southeast around 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Another scorcher is in store for the Big Country. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low to mid 100s (100°-105°), with heat index values (feels like temps) reaching into the 105°-111° range. Heat advisories have been issued for the central and eastern half of the Big Country from 1 to 7 pm. Winds will stay quiet, with less than 15 mph gusts expected. A very weak cold front will slowly push into the Big Country beginning late Wednesday night and help cool us off for the back half of the week coming up. We could also see some small isolated to scattered rain chances heading into Wednesday evening/overnight hours.

Future Weather Discussion: Another update on the tropics. What is likely to be at least a Tropical Depression in the next few days has begun to move into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico on its trek westward. Models have begun to agree a little more on the path of this storm moving somewhere into Louisiana by the weekend, a change from the possibility of it land-falling somewhere in Texas. Because of this change in its expected track, the Big Country will likely not feel any direct effect from whatever it becomes in the next few days.

We are expecting a small cooling trend for the back half of the week, with mid 90s dominating the forecast after Wednesday.