KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Drier and humid weather is sticking around this week

As we leave our best rain chances and rainfall behind, at least for the next seven day, we’re settling into a drier and more humid pattern across the Big Country.

Tonight: Mild weather will persist with overnight lows dipping down into the 60s and lower 70s. Winds will stay light at around 5 to 15 mph generally out of the south.

Wednesday: We’re keeping slightly cooler weather in store again, with high temps reaching back into the upper 80s mostly. Winds will pick up to a slight breeze of around 10 to 15 mph throughout the entire day.

Future Weather Discussion: After almost 2 inches of rainfall in the last 5 days we’re looking ahead to drying out and warming up across the area. While we could still see a few isolated showers over the next few days after Wednesday, they will not be as heavy or widespread as our last two big rain events. High temps will climb into the low to mid 90s by the weekend and early next week.