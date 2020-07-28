KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Drier and warmer weather settling in for a couple of days

After a very wet and soggy day for a good portion of the Big Country, with Abilene receiving over an inch and a half of rain at the airport, we’re anticipating a drier next couple of days before more rain chances move in by Friday.

Tonight: Rain chances will end slowly as we move further into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will sit in the low to mid 70s again, with very humid air sticking around as well. Winds will stay a light breeze at around 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Seasonal and warmer than seasonal weather is approaching for the middle of the week. High temps will remain in the mid to upper 90s and lower 100s for some. Winds will continue to pick up to around 10 to 20 mph and gust upwards of 25 mph at time.

Future Weather Discussion: After breaking our record rainfall amount for today of .64″ we’re beginning to dry up a little bit as we move into the middle of the week. Winds will pick up to around 30 to 40 mph by Thursday. Friday we’ll pick up rain chances again before we head into the first weekend of August.