KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: First heat wave of the year in full swing!

It’s almost shocking how quickly we’ve gone from a top-5 coolest May on record to hitting triple digits for several days in a row coming up!

Tonight: It’ll stay pretty warm overall as low temps stay close to the mid to upper 70s. Humidity levels will reach above 80-90% at times with winds remaining a little on the breezy side of around 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday: High temps will continue to climb as we reach closer to the 100° mark. Mid to upper 90s and even some lower triple digits are possible in the afternoon. Winds will be strong all day at around 10 to 20 mph and gusting around 25 mph at times. Sunny skies prevail as humidity levels remain high, creating a hot and humid feel to the day overall.