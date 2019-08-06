KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Heat wave is settling in

As we move into the middle parts of this week temperatures are continuing to climb day-to-day until Sunday, where most of us will be topping out in the mid 100s.

Tonight: A very warm and humid night for most of the Big Country, with low temps reaching barely into the upper 70s and mostly staying in the lower 80s. Winds will stay pretty light all night at generally less than 10 mph.

Wednesday: Heat advisories have already been issued from Noon until 8 pm for the majority of the Big Country, as heat index values are expected to reach as high as 110° at times. Winds are also staying light, creating a rather suffocating heat if you’re standing still, so make sure you make preparations ahead of time and are taking care of yourself as well.

Future Weather Discussion: HOT!! Unfortunately we’re continuing to climb up in temperatures until Sunday, with the high pressure responsible for this heat wave sitting in generally the same spot for at least the next week or more. Winds will pick up a little heading into the later parts of this week, but so will temperatures, so hopefully that will balance out a little. My recommendation is to stay inside in an air conditioned building and limit your time outdoors to an hour or less at a time. This is dangerously hot weather and can cause harm/injury.