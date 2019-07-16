KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Hot, windy and dry conditions stick around!

Now before you start despairing, this forecast isn’t ALL bad news! Heading into early next week we could be in for a little cool down and rain chances.

Tonight: Another mild and humid night overall with low temps dropping to the mid 70s. Skies will stay mostly clear with a strong breeze around 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Afternoon highs will quickly reach the upper 90s and lower 100s again. High dewpoints will zoom our heat index values into the lower 100s as well, setting us up for a hot and humid day again. Winds will stay a strong breeze around 10 to 20 mph gusting around 25 mph at times. Skies will stay mostly sunny.

Future Weather Discussion: Looking ahead to the weekend coming up and beyond, we’re in for what looks to be a possible weak cold front paired with increased cloud cover and possible rain chances by Monday of next week. So if you can grin and bear it until next week we’ve got some relief on the way.