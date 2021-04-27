KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: More storms and showers overnight and tomorrow

As we move ahead into the overnight hours tonight we’re expecting another round or two of storms that could reach strong to severe status at times.

Tonight: Stormy skies will be possible at times for some of the Big Country throughout the overnight hours and into the morning Wednesday. Temperatures will hover around the 60s and 70s with strong winds of up to 30 mph at times.

Wednesday: Expect more scattered/widespread showers and storms throughout the day. We’re retaining a chance of seeing some strong to severe storms at times throughout the day. High temps will vary again but I’m expecting near 90 degrees for a lot of the area. Winds stay strong and gusty as well at up to 35 mph gusts again.

Future Weather Discussion: Rain chances begin to make their exit Thursday heading into Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will cool off to finish out the week thanks to a cold front tomorrow night keeping us in the 70s. We will see a return of the 80s and 90s by the weekend and next week however.