KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: More storms tonight before gusty winds move in tomorrow

Our second round of strong to severe storms is expected later tonight for at least the eastern half of the Big Country. This setup will be similar to this past Saturday’s storms in the form of a squall line again.

Tonight: We’re looking ahead for a 40% of rain and storms for the eastern half of the Big Country. Abilene could see the beginning stages of the system setting up but should generally stay out of the storms way. Storms will begin to build around midnight and push east and out of the area by around 3 to 4 am. Temps will bottom out around 50 degrees, with strong winds kicking in by the early morning hours.

Wednesday: We should have a quiet sky to start the day off. Rain, storms and cloud cover will clear by the time you wake up in the morning. Afternoon temps will climb only to the 60s instead of the 70s and 80s from Tuesday. Winds on the other hand will also be significantly different from Tuesday. Gusts could reach as high as 40 to even 50 mph at times out of the west. Skies remain sunny all day!

Future Weather Discussion: After a potentially stormy night tonight skies are settling down for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend. Winds will stay gusty tomorrow and then become more on the breezy and then lighter side by the end of the week. Temperatures will rebound generally back to around 70 degrees by next weekend as well. I am eyeing Monday of next week for another shot at rain and storms for most of the Big Country so keep an eye out for more updates about that!