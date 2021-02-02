KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: More warmth ahead before winter settles back in by the weekend

The start of February has felt like anything but February! High temps over the next couple of days will remain in a more Spring-like pattern before our next blast of wintry air moves in by the end of the week.

Tonight: More mild temperatures remain as our overnight lows stay in the mid 40s across the area. Winds will stay at a light breeze all night around 10 to 15 mph out of the south with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday: We have what will probably be the warmest day of the next 7 days ahead tomorrow! High temps will climb up to the mid to even upper 70s with winds remaining on the breezier side at around 15 to 25 mph all day. Expect mostly sunny skies to stick around most of the day as well.

Future Weather Discussion: We’ve got what is likely 2 more warm and Spring-like days before our next cold front arrives sometime in the second half of Thursday. Depending on its timing Thursday will be for most of us in the 70s or 60s with stronger winds as well. Gusts throughout the next several days are going to be anywhere from 25 to 35 mph at times.