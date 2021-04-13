KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: More wet and stormy weather is on the way

A much more active weather pattern has set up for the rest of the week that could bring us a significant amount of rain to large portions of the Big Country.

Tonight: Mild temps prevail as more humidity and clouds stick around. Low temps will bottom out in the low 50s with a light breeze of around 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Another cloudy and grey day! We’re keeping a 40% chance of rain and storms throughout the day, with isolated and scattered showers and storms popping up throughout the morning and afternoon hours. While I’m not ruling out the chance of seeing hail, our severe potential for tomorrow has greatly diminished which will help in keeping storms below severe warning thresholds.

Future Weather Discussion: Rain and storm chances continue heading into the rest of the week and even parts of the weekend. The good news is our chances for severe weather doesn’t seem extreme, if any at all. We could certainly still see small hail and gusty winds produced from some more generic, sub-severe thunderstorms but the widespread damaging hail threats are looking to be more relaxed over the next few days.