KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Much cooler weather settles in for the rest of the week after today

An evening cold front today will bring back a winter-like feel to the air across the Big Country for the next few days heading into the Easter weekend

Tonight: Temperatures will fall behind the cold front, dropping as low as the upper 30s for some and mostly lower 40s. Winds will relax a bit overnight to around 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: A much cooler and even windier day is ahead! High temps will struggle to make it into the lower 60s with wind gusts of up to 40 mph possible throughout the day. We should be seeing plenty of sunshine though with maybe a little haze of dust in the air from the strong winds at times.

Future Weather Discussion: Unfortunately it’s a dry and quiet forecast overall for the next week or so as we move into April. Some models are hinting at some rain early next week but for now still on the lighter side. High temps will also stay on the cooler side for the foreseeable future, through the Easter weekend and then warming up a bit as we move into the first full week of April next week. Overall, a beautiful forecast for getting outside and enjoying the slightly cool Spring-like weather ahead.