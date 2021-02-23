KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Our next cold front cools us off heading into the weekend

After an unusually warm start to the week yesterday and today we’re looking ahead to a cold front tomorrow that will knock our temperatures down into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week.

Tonight: Winds stay pretty breezy ahead of the cold front at around 10 to 20 mph. The winds will help keep overnight lows from getting too cold, as low temps will stay in the 40s for most of the area. Expect partly cloudy skies as well.

Wednesday: Our next cold front arrives in the morning, bringing with it about 10 to 20 degree cooler air for the Big Country. High temps will hover around seasonal in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will stay breezy at around 10 to 20 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: The full impact of this cold front Wednesday morning won’t really be felt until Thursday where low temps could dip back to around freezing and high temps stay in the 40s. Luckily by the weekend we’re looking ahead to more seasonal temps in the 60s. Another cold front is possible heading into early next week that could drop us back into the 50s and 40s again. I’m sticking with light rain chances on Thursday and better rain chances over the weekend – primarily Sunday and Monday of next week.