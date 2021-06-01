KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Rain chances persist for the next several days

KTAB Your Weather Authority
We’re not out of the rainy woods yet! Continued rain chances are staying in the forecast as we push into the first week or so of June.

Tonight: Cooler temps prevail as we push into the overnight hours. Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s and lower 60s with cloudy skies. We will pick up a chance for rain and storms moving into the morning hours across parts of the Big Country as we push into Wednesday.

Wednesday: Expect more rain and storms at times throughout the daytime hours. A 40% chance of rain with some of the storms possibly attaining severe status/strength at times will hang out for a good chunk of the day, so grab that umbrella or rain gear as you head out the door in the morning.

