KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Record breaking cold expected tonight

After more than a month and a half of above freezing temperatures Mother Nature is giving us a shot at seeing a light freeze one more time before warmer weather moves in by the weekend ahead.

Tonight: Very cold temps tonight as winds calm down and skies stay clear. Low temps will hover in the lower 30s, bringing with it some frost as well for some. Winds remain less than 10 mph all night.

Wednesday: We’re staying sunny and cool all day! High temps will remain in the mid to upper 50s, winds pick back up to around 10 to 20 mph and light jacket weather is hanging around for one more day at least!

Future Weather Discussion: After potentially breaking a record later tonight we’ll see temperatures stay cool at least through Thursday. After that, a rapid warming trend will move in by Friday, getting us back to the 70s and 80s for the rest of the forecast period heading into the final week of April next week. Rain chances are still expected to move through both Thursday and Friday but for now keeping a bearish eye on those chances for now.