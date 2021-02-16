KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Relief is in sight, just not yet!

We have two more days of sub-freezing temperatures before we finally, finally get to warm up into the 50s and 60s by the weekend!

Tonight: Temperatures are dropping into the teens again for the entire Big Country. Winds will relax a bit to around 5 to 15 mph with skies remaining cloudy. We could see a few light snow flurries and some other patches of light freezing precip throughout the night but generally a quiet sky is expected.

Wednesday: High temps are going to continue to stay below freezing for the majority of the Big Country, with most sticking to the mid to upper 20s. Winds will pick up again to around 10 to 20 mph throughout the day, with more light, isolated patches of flurries and light wintry precip expected as well. Skies will stay cloudy to mostly cloudy all day with more sunshine expected in our southwest counties.

Future Weather Discussion: After a record-setting freezing streak across the Big Country we’re finally bringing it to an end by the weekend ahead. High temps will return back to the 50s and 60s with more sunshine and breezy winds on the way. We just have to get through the next couple of freezing days across the area.