KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Scorching hot temperatures are sticking around for the rest of the week!

Unfortunately, temperatures are going to continue to climb for the rest of the week, topping out somewhere in the mid 100s for most of the Big Country before we get some minor relief and some rain chances early next week.

Tonight: Mild temps will persist as we get down to the mid and upper 70s generally. Winds will also remain a little breezy at around 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Another scorcher is ahead! High temps will top out in the 100s, and could get as hot as 105° in our typical hot spots. Winds will stay strong out of the south at around 15 to 25 mph and gusting upwards of 30 mph.