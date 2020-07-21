KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Seasonal temperatures and rain chances ahead!

As we move further into the final full week of July, temperatures will continue to stay fairly seasonal with some added rain chances due to some increased tropical activity over the Gulf of Mexico.

Tonight: Mild temperatures prevail with overnight lows dipping down into the mid 70s for most of the Big Country. Winds will remain light all night around 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Hump-day has some great weather in store! It’ll be warm in the mid 90s again but we’re also anticipating better, slightly more widespread showers and storms than what we’ve seen so far today. Winds will pick up to a solid breeze of around 10 to 20 mph out of the south.

Future Weather Discussion: Continued tropical activity over the Gulf of Mexico will continue to funnel humidity, moisture and energy across the state and the Big Country. This could lead to increased afternoon/early evening shower and storm activity for the rest of the week and weekend.