KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Slight rain chances tonight followed by much warmer weather by the weekend!

As we continue our trek through January, we’ve got more unseasonably warm weather on the way follow some small rain chances overnight tonight.

Tonight: We’re anticipating some scattered showers across the Big Country this evening and into the overnight hours. Some areas going see as much as a quarter inch of rain but it’ll mostly be a little sprinkle with upwards of a tenth of an inch at best. Temps tonight are staying fairly mild in the low to mid 40s. Cloud cover will persist throughout tonight and most of the day Wednesday. Winds will remain strong with around 25 to 30 mph gust expected.

Wednesday: We could see a few lingering isolated showers throughout the first half of the day but I’m expecting a mostly dry start for the Big Country. High temps today are going to top out in the low to mid 60s, so it’ll actually be quite pleasant. Cloud cover again is going to persist through most of today, but we are going to see clearing skies by the afternoon/evening hours. Winds will stay strong again today getting up to around 25 to 30 mph again.

Future Weather Discussion: Heading into the middle and second half of this week our temperatures are going to continue to warm up, with more sunshine and calmer winds persisting as well. For nearing the end of January, our typical weather doesn’t get any better than this!