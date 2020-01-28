KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Staying chilly with some hope by the weekend!

Moving ahead after today’s cold front, we’ve got more cool and chilly weather until the weekend. After that, we’re looking at a beautiful weekend before another possible strong cold front moves in early to middle next week.

Tonight: We’re in for a cold night for the Big Country. Low temps will bottom out in the low to mid 30s with winds starting out strong but weakening by the morning hours Wednesday.

Wednesday: While temperatures are going to be well below the mid to upper 70s we saw on Monday, we’re still reaching up close to the seasonal average of the mid to low 50s for the afternoon hours. Winds will calm throughout the day to less than 15 mph. Skies will remain sunny all day.

Future Weather Discussion: While today was no Monday in terms of afternoon temperatures, we do have more pleasant weather in store. The only problem is it’s going to wait until the weekend to head our way. Temperatures will hover in the 50s and 40s for the rest of the week. Winds are also calming down beginning tomorrow and that will also last through the rest of the week.