KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Staying hot with more rain chances on the way!

Moving ahead into the rest of the week we’re in store for a nice treat from Mother Nature: Temperatures that aren’t *quite* as hot as last week and some rain chances dot the forecast as well.

Tonight: Borderline cool/mild temps prevail again as a lot of the Big Country reach closer to the upper 60s. Winds will lighten up to around 5 to 15 mph generally.

Wednesday: High temps are climbing back into the mid 90s for a lot of the Big Country. I am expecting a handful of isolated showers across the afternoon and evening hours but nothing widespread. Winds will stay pretty breezy at around 10 to 20 mph out of the southwest.

Future Weather Discussion: Heat is sticking around for this entire forecast, just not quite as hot as last week! High temps will continue to climb back into the upper 90s and even lower 100s by the end of the week and weekend ahead but still, we’re talking low 100s, not mid and upper 100s. Winds will ramp up by the weekend with rain chances dotting the forecast for the week, and our best shot for widespread rain moves in over the weekend.