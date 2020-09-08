KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Strong cold front tonight brings widespread rain and sharp temperature drop for the rest of the week

Our first strong cold front of the season is on our doorstep! Widespread rainfall, flooding concerns and much cooler weather is all ahead for the Big Country.

Tonight: Expect widespread persistent rainfall on and off throughout the entire night. Heavy at times, rainfall amounts could total up to 2 inches or more for some areas of the Big Country, leading to potential local flooding issues. Low temperatures will drop into the 50s mostly, with our northern counties expecting cooler and our southern/southeastern counties expecting warmer.

Wednesday: Continued rainfall throughout at the least the first half of the day and lasting through the afternoon and evening hours for a large portion of the Big Country. High temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s and 60s the entire day. Winds will be fairly strong and gusty out of the north at around 15 to 25 mph and gusting upwards of 30 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: After this blast of Fall coming through over the next few days, we actually have a secondary cold front expected this weekend that will bring not much in the way of temperatures changes but more in the way of possible rain chances at times this weekend.