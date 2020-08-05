KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: The heat is BACK!

After a very brief cooldown on Monday the temperatures across the Big Country have decided to join the ranks of seasonal again today and the rest of the week coming up!

Tonight: Mild overnight lows will persist, getting down to the low to mid 70s. There will be a consistent breeze of around 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday: The heat is back! High temps are getting back up into the upper 90s and lower 100s throughout the afternoon hours which is similar to how today was across the Big Country. Winds will be a little more on the strong side at around 20 to 30 mph and gusting up to 35 mph at times.

Future Weather Discussion: We’re settling into a quiet and hot weather pattern across the Big Country and even the state of Texas. Winds will continue to stay strong at around 20 to 30 mph throughout the day time hours generally with plenty of sunshine on the way as well.