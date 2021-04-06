KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Up and down temps for the next several day

KTAB Your Weather Authority
Thanks to a series of cold fronts heading to the Big Country over the next 7 days temperatures will fluctuate from day to day.

Tonight: A cold front will push through the Big Country, dropping temps into the mid 50s across the area. Winds relax overnight to less 20mph by the morning hours Wednesday.

Wednesday: A beautiful and still warm day is on the way! High temps will still climb to around 80 degrees, but that will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday. Winds won’t be nearly as strong either, calming down to less than 20 mph all day. Plenty of sunny skies with just a handful of clouds are expected.

Future Weather Discussion: Moving ahead into the rest of this first week of April, we’ll actually see three cold fronts. The first one moves through tonight. The next one will be Friday/Saturday and third will be Sunday/Monday. None of these are expected to be very strong, mostly moderating our temperatures to keep them a little closer to typical high temps for this time of year. Another not so great thing is that rain chances are essentially non-existent for the next week or so either. It’s a dry and warm forecast as we push further into the month of April.

