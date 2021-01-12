KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Warm and sunny as we push further into the second week of the year!

After the extremely chilly and wet weekend we’ve had there’s still evidence of it on the ground outside! The good news, that likely won’t remain much longer as temperatures continue to rise heading into the rest of the week.

Tonight: Another very cold night as temperatures plunge down into the mid 20s and lower 30s. Winds are staying calm with clear skies, and any standing water on surfaces will re-freeze again.

Wednesday: Middle of the week will be anything but middle of the road! High temps will climb back into the upper 50s for the afternoon hours. Lots of sunshine and a slight breeze of around 5 to 15 mph will help melt what’s left of the snow and allow for a pleasant time outside in the afternoon hours.

Future Weather Discussion: Still not looking at much in the way of big changes to the Big Country. A minor cold front will sweep through Thursday of this week that will keep us close to seasonal high temps but aside from that the forecast is looking to remain calm and dry for the foreseeable future.