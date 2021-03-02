KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Warmer and more Spring-like temperatures on the way

This is an unusually quiet start to the month of March. We kicked it off Sunday night with some showers and storms around the area but besides that, we’re looking ahead to a warm and quiet next 5 to 7 days with a few little bumps and rain chances in store.

Tonight: Mild temperatures persist with most of the area staying in the 40s and some upper 30s all night. Winds stay relaxed at less than 10 mph with clear skies.

Wednesday: Even warmer temperatures are heading our way today! High temps are climbing into the low to mid 70s, skies stay sunny and winds remain less than 10 mph out of the southwest.

Future Weather Discussion: I am eyeing another cold front by Friday. However, this one will not be a significant factor in any major changes to the Big Country. Temperatures will go from the 70s to the 60s, skies will see a few more clouds and we could even see a handful of showers on Friday and Saturday but they’ll be sparse and isolated at best unfortunately.