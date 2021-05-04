KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Warmer and sunnier weather sticking around

While only some of the Big Country saw some large hail yesterday, all of the Big Country will be seeing mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend!

Tonight: Chillier temps will greet you in the morning as low drop into the 40s and lower 50s. Winds relax to around 5 to 15 mph with clear skies.

Wednesday: High temps will climb to the 80 degree mark for most of the area by tomorrow afternoon. Winds relax from today to around 5 to 15 mph all afternoon with clear, sunny skies dominating the Big Country.

Future Weather Discussion: High pressure continues its influence through the rest of the week. By the weekend, another low pressure and cold front will begin to move through the area, possibly cooling us down and introducing more rain chances by early next week.