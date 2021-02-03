KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: A series of cold fronts approach over the next several days

After todays unusually warm weather we are returning back to a closer to seasonal temperature trend over the next 5 to 7 days.

Tonight: Very mild temps as most of the Big Country stays in the 50s and upper 40s. Winds will stay a little breezy at around 5 to 15 mph throughout the night.

Thursday: A mid-day cold is expected to push into the area, limiting the level our high temperatures get to by the afternoon. High temps will vary, with our northern counties experiencing the coolest in the 50s and 60s and our southern counties with the warmest back closer to 70 degrees again. Winds are expected to be on the stronger side at around 10 to 20 mph and gusting upwards of 35 mph at times.

Future Weather Discussion: The cold arctic air has been delayed a bit thanks to some stubborn high pressure system across the U.S. This weekend ahead is looking on the more seasonal and mild side until we reach into next week, where a large mass of polar arctic air is expected to infiltrate the area, bringing with it potentially extremely cold temperatures to the Big Country.