KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Another active weather pattern setting up for the next several days

We got a pleasant but humid break from the rain today! Rain chances resume tomorrow and will persist across the Big Country for the next week or more.

Tonight: Mild and humid, low temps bottom out in the 60s and lower 70s. Winds stay light at around 10 to 20 mph with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday: An unassuming start to what could be a bit of a noisy day by the afternoon and evening hours. High temps will top out around the 90 degree mark with a solid mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. Rain chances will likely wait until after 1pm to kick off. Similar to the last couple of days, we’re anticipating storms to build out west and move into the area, creating a general line of storms whose threat will be mostly strong straight-line winds and some large hail at times.