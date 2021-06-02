KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Another round of rain possible overnight tonight

Another chance for rain and storms is expected to move through later tonight and tomorrow morning – similar to the rain we saw across the area this morning and last night.

Tonight: A 40% chance of rain and storms is expected across the area. A line of storms will likely begin to form out near Lubbock and push from the west to the east for the overnight hours. Some of these storms could become strong to severe at times. Low temps are bottoming out in the 60s with light winds of around 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Overall, I’d compare today to Wednesday. Morning rain and storms will give way to a slightly sunnier afternoon. High temps will stay around 80 degrees in the afternoon with more isolated to scattered rain possible through the afternoon/evening hours as well.