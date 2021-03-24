KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Another round of rain tonight with a quiet rest of the week ahead

After a wet and cool Wednesday temperatures are going to begin to climb back into the 70s through the weekend with another cold front and rain chances by Sunday and Monday of next week.

Tonight: Another round of rain/storms will begin to push back into the Big Country around midnight and into the early morning hours tomorrow. We aren’t expecting any severe-level storms but we could see some rumbles of thunder and bolts of lightning at times. Low temps will drop down into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will stay at around 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday: High temperatures are going to reach up to around typical temps around 70 degrees for most of the Big Country. Any rain we see tonight will likely have faded before the day kicks off but we could see a few lingering showers. Skies will stay sunny throughout the day with a light breeze of around 10 to 20 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: After tonight, skies stay quiet until Sunday and Monday of this weekend and next week. A cold front moves through Saturday night into Sunday which will likely be the start of this next round of rain/storms Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will also drop from near 80 Friday and Saturday to the low to mdi 60s to kick off next week.