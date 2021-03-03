KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Another Spring-like day tomorrow before a cold front and cooler temperatures arrive by the weekend

After what’s been a beautiful start to the month of March so far we’re finally getting the first cold front as we move ahead into the weekend coming up.

Tonight: Mild temps prevail overnight as cloud cover moves in. Low temps will bottom out closer to 50 degrees for most of the area. Still light jacket weather but certainly not cold. Winds are expected to stay breezy at around 10 to 20 mph all night.

Thursday: Gearing up for the day you want to brace yourself for some strong gusty winds. High temps will climb up closer to 80 degrees for most of the area. Winds will gust as strong as 35 mph at times with a cloudy morning clearing to a sunny afternoon.

Future Weather Discussion: I still don’t have my eyes on anything concerning for the next 5 to 7 days. Pleasant weather and high pressure is going to dominate the forecast after this cold front moves through Friday, bringing with it a few showers and cooler temperatures.