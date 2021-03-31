KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Beautiful weather is sticking around as we move into April tomorrow

After yesterdays cold front cooled us off around 10 to 15 degrees we’ll continue to see this slightly cooler temperature trend stick around for the next few days before we hit a hot streak next week!

Tonight: Expect a cold night! Low temps could even leave some with a light frost tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30s for most of the area. You don’t need to worry much about pipes, but sensitive plants and pets could benefit from being brought inside and kept warm tonight.

Thursday: Another picture perfect day ahead! High temperatures will climb back into the mid 60s mostly. Winds will be much calmer than Wednesday as we see less than 15 mph winds the entire day. Plenty of sunshine is expected across the area.

Future Weather Discussion: We get one day of calm winds before we see some breezier and gustier winds move back in heading into the Easter weekend ahead. The good news, I’m not anticipating much in the way of adverse outdoor weather aside from the stronger winds, so it’ll be a great weekend to get outside and enjoy some great Spring weather across the Big Country. The bad news, I’m not anticipating much in the way of substantial rain chances for the foreseeable future. We’re kicking off April tomorrow with no tricks or jokes up our sleeve in regards to the weather.