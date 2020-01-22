KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Beautiful weather is sticking around for the next few days!

We’re now a few days past the halfway point of the Winter season. And if you’re like me, you’re probably wondering when the season is even going to start! Well, get a load of this tidbit: Abilene has seen the warmest first 50 days of Winter on record!

Tonight: Mild temps for most of us as we move into your Thursday, with overnight lows expected to stay in the low to mid 40s for most of the Big Country. Winds will begin to relax slightly to less than 15 mph overnight. Skies will remain clear as well!

Thursday: High temps for the afternoon are going to be a tad cooler than Wednesday, topping out mostly in the mid 50s and some possible lower 60s as well. Skies are staying sunny with a solid breeze out of the north for most of the day around 15 to 25 mph. A beautiful, seasonal day is in store!

Future Weather Discussion: After doing some research on what weather we’ve seen so far this season, it was pretty interesting to see we’ve broken the record for the start of winter. Obviously, that doesn’t say much about the second half of the season, but, I can say this. Models are trending pretty warm even as far as two weeks out. That puts us well in February before we see a decent possibility of a big cool-down. If we continue this streak for the rest of the season, we could very well maintain our number 1 spot for the warmest winter on record for the Big Country.